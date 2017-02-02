FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two correctional staffers held hostage in Delaware prison uprising: officials
February 2, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 7 months ago

Two correctional staffers held hostage in Delaware prison uprising: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two correctional staff members were being held hostage on Wednesday evening at a Delaware prison where an inmate uprising broke out hours earlier, state officials said.

Two officers with the state Department of Correction were released during the day and two other staff members with the department were still held by inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in the town of Smyrna, said Robert Coupe, secretary of Delaware's Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Officials previously said a total of five staff members were being held but they told a news conference on Wednesday evening that only a maximum of four had been held.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

