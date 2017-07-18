FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delek Drilling to get $980 million for spinning off Tamar stake
July 18, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 hours ago

Delek Drilling to get $980 million for spinning off Tamar stake

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Delek Drilling (DEDRp.TA) said on Tuesday it expected to get $980 million from spinning off a 9.25 percent stake in the Tamar natural gas project.

The new company, Tamar Petroleum (IPO-TAMA.TA), is in the process of listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Tamar Petroleum this month raised $650 million in a Tel Aviv debt offering and another $330 million in a share offering on Monday.

The transaction gives the Tamar field, Israel's primary supply of natural gas, a valuation of close to $12 billion.

Delek Drilling, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA), said $323 million of the money raised would be used to pay off early four series of bonds, and the rest, among other things, would be distributed as dividends.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

