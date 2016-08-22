FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Delek in binding deal to sell insurer Phoenix to Fujian Yango
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Delek in binding deal to sell insurer Phoenix to Fujian Yango

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) said on Monday it has signed a binding agreement to sell its 52.3 percent stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings (PHOE1.TA) to China's Fujian Yango Group Co (000671.SZ) for 1.95 billion shekels ($515.9 million) in cash.

Delek said in July that it had signed a non-binding deal to sell the stake to the Chinese holding group for at least 1.85 billion shekels.

The deal is subject to various regulatory approvals, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

As of March 31, Delek's investment balance in Phoenix was approximately 1.8 billion shekels. The company said it is assessing the implications on its financial statements of the deal if it is completed.

In March, a non-binding agreement to sell Phoenix to a U.S. insurer, which industry sources identified as AmTrust FinancialServices (AFSI.O), was canceled by both sides.

Delek had previously agreed to sell its Phoenix stake to China's Fosun International (0656.HK) for 1.8 billion shekels but the deal collapsed when conditions were not met.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.