Deal to sell Israeli insurer Phoenix to U.S. firm canceled
#Deals
March 2, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Deal to sell Israeli insurer Phoenix to U.S. firm canceled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) said on Wednesday a non-binding letter of intent for a U.S. insurer to buy its insurance unit Phoenix Holdings (PHOE1.TA) was canceled by both sides.

Delek last month signed the letter with an unnamed buyer that industry sources identified as New York-based AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI.O).

“The letter of cancellation set ... that the period of exclusivity had ended but the parties will discuss alternatives for the deal, without granting exclusivity,” Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Delek had previously made a deal to sell a 52.31 percent stake to China’s Fosun International (0656.HK) for 1.8 billion shekels ($463 million) but it collapsed when conditions for the deal were not met.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

