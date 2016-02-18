Delek finds potential Phoenix buyer after Fosun deal collapses

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) has lined up a U.S.-listed insurer to buy its insurance unit Phoenix Holdings (PHOE1.TA) a day after a 1.8 billion shekel ($461 million) deal with a Chinese group fell apart.

Delek did not name the potential buyer. An industry source said it was New York-based AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI.O).

Officials at AmTrust and Delek declined to comment.

Delek’s deal to sell Phoenix to China’s Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) collapsed on Wednesday. Fosun had agreed to buy a 52.31 percent stake in the Israeli insurer, but was unable to meet conditions for the deal.

According to the new non-binding letter of intent, Delek said it would sell Phoenix at a price equal to 87.5 percent of the company’s book value as of Dec. 31, which has not yet been disclosed. It also depends on the amount of shares acquired.

Israeli media estimated this would total 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion shekels.

Delek said the sale would be for at least a 47.5 percent stake in Phoenix and that half the money would be paid in cash upon the closing of the deal.

Delek has had prior dealings with AmTrust. Last September Delek agreed to sell its stake in Texas-based insurer Republic Companies to the company. That transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2016.

A deal for Phoenix was conditional on reaching a detailed binding agreement within 30 days of the signing of the letter of intent, Delek said.

Shares in Delek were up 2.3 percent at 636 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv while Phoenix shares were up 7.6 percent.