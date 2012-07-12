FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek Logistics files for IPO of up to $135 million
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 12, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

Delek Logistics files for IPO of up to $135 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $135 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

Delek Logistics, a subsidiary of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc (DK.N), transports, stores and markets crude oil and refined products in southeast United States and west Texas.

Delek U.S. Holdings, which is a part of Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group DELKG.TA, has a market value of about $1.11 billion.

The proceeds from the IPO would be used to repay outstanding debt and fund capital expenditure, Delek Logistics said in a preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Delek Logistics expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DKL”. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays will underwrite the offering.

The filing did not reveal how many units the company plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.