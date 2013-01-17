FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delhaize hits five-month high after fourth quarter sales
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
January 17, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Delhaize hits five-month high after fourth quarter sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Delhaize shares gain as much as 6.9 percent to a five-month high on Thursday after it reported final-quarter revenues showing U.S. sales have stemmed four quarters of declining sales. <ID:L6N0AM19M>

The Belgian company, which earns some 65 percent of its income in the United States, said comparative sales there were flat in the Oct-Dec period.

The shares are the strongest on Euronext Brussels and in the STOXX 600 European retail index .SXRP, which is up 0.4 percent.

“The stock remains inexpensive, but the track record of the past two years has not been exemplary,” said broker Bank Degroof, maintaining its buy rating and 39 euro price target.

“But volatility in the stock remains high and visibility on the performance metrics rather low.”

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.