The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering in the upper half of the price range of 22.00-25.50 euros a share, people close to the deal said.

The price guidance for the company's IPO narrowed further to a range of 24.50-25.50 euros a share, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported late on Tuesday, without specifying its sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources said Delivery Hero had narrowed the IPO price guidance to 23.75-25.50 euros a share, adding new orders would only be taken until close of business on Tuesday.

The company aims to raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion) through a stock market listing that could value Delivery Hero at up to 4.4 billion euros.

