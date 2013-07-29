FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn opposes voting rule change proposed by Dell founder
#Business News
July 29, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

Icahn opposes voting rule change proposed by Dell founder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Dell Chairman and CEO of Dell Inc. arrives at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn urged Dell Inc’s special committee to not change voting rules, as proposed by the company’s founder Michael Dell, which would make it easier for a CEO-led group to take the personal computer maker private.

The CEO and partner Silver Lake last week raised their $24.4 billion bid by less than 1 percent hours before it was to be put to a vote, and added on a controversial demand to change voting rules to make it easier for his group to take the company private.

Icahn, who has amassed an 8.7 percent stake in Dell and is leading a charge with Southeastern Asset Management against the buyout with an offer of his own, said the shareholder protection offered by the original rules were too important to waive at virtually any price.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
