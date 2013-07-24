FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell special board committee seeks at least $14 a share: source
July 24, 2013

Dell special board committee seeks at least $14 a share: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of a Dell laptop computer is pictured in Pasadena, California July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dell Inc’s special committee is seeking at least $14 per share from Michael Dell and Silver Lake in order to consider a potential change in voting rules, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The special committee might not endorse the proposed changes in voting rules even if the buyout group raised its takeover offer to $14 per share or more, the person added, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media. The buyout group raised its offer on Wednesday to $13.75 per share.

Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

