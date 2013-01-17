Silver Lake nears $15 billion financing for Dell buyout: report

A company logo of Dell is seen on the cover of its laptop at a Dell outlet in Hong Kong October October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc DELL.O, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks to take Dell Inc DELL.O private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters.

Silver Lake could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. (link.reuters.com/hup35t)