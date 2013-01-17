FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Lake nears $15 billion financing for Dell buyout: report
#Business News
January 17, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Silver Lake nears $15 billion financing for Dell buyout: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo of Dell is seen on the cover of its laptop at a Dell outlet in Hong Kong October October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Private equity group Silver Lake Partners is close to arranging about $15 billion in financing for a buyout of Dell Inc DELL.O, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks to take Dell Inc DELL.O private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter earlier told Reuters.

Silver Lake could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. (link.reuters.com/hup35t)

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
