FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn to sweeten buyback plan for Dell shares: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2013 / 8:59 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn to sweeten buyback plan for Dell shares: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is preparing a higher bid for computer maker Dell Inc DELL.O ahead of a key shareholder meeting after proxy firms endorsed founder Michael Dell’s $24.4 billion buyout offer.

Ichan told Bloomberg TV that he will make a higher bid that will include a warrant by Friday morning.

Icahn, along with Southeastern Asset Management, had proposed an offer that would see shareholders tender 1.1 billion shares at $14 apiece, rivaling Michael Dell’s and Silver Lake’s buyout offer of $13.65 a share.

“We think the warrant will be around $20, to buy the stock at $20, and we’re going to give the shareholders a piece of that warrant,” he told Bloomberg.

The billionaire investor has said Michael Dell’s offer substantially undervalues the company. Dell’s special board committee had recommended Michael Dell’s offer to shareholders.

Icahn said a founder should not be running the company “years later when it matures.”

Unless Dell’s special board changes its recommendation, any proposal from Icahn will be put to shareholders only if the offer by Michael Dell and Silver Lake is not accepted by shareholders when they meet on July 18.

Reporting by Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.