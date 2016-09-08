Dell Technologies, which completed the acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp on Wednesday, will cut 2,000-3,000 jobs, Bloomberg reported.
Most of the job cuts will be in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2c8Q5V4)
The layoffs will be mainly in supply chain, marketing and general and administrative divisions, Bloomberg said, adding that the combined company has 140,000 employees.
"As is common with deals of this size, there will be some overlaps we will need to manage and where some employee reduction will occur," Dell spokesman Dave Farmer said. He, however, declined to comment specifically on the report.
Dell, which was taken private by founder Michael Dell along with private equity firm Silver Lake Management in 2013, agreed to buy EMC for $67 billion in October last year.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Australian airlines ban use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones after battery fires
SYDNEY Three Australian airlines have banned passengers from using or charging Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphones during flights due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries.
Apple unveils iPhone 7 but some still waiting for iPhone 8
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc unveiled an iPhone 7 with high-resolution cameras and no headphone jack at its annual launch event Wednesday, though the biggest surprise was the debut of a three-decade-old Nintendo game franchise, Super Mario Bros, on the smartphone.
HP Enterprise strikes $8.8 billion deal with Micro Focus for software assets
LONDON/NEW YORK Hewlett-Packard Enterprise agreed to sell its software business to Micro Focus in a $8.8 billion deal that shrinks the Silicon Valley pioneer again while catapulting the little-known British firm into the top tier of European tech companies.