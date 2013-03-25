FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michael Dell concerned with Blackstone buyout offer: sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 25, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

Michael Dell concerned with Blackstone buyout offer: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Dell Chairman and CEO of Dell Inc. arrives at the launch event of Windows 8 operating system in New York, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dell Inc founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell is very concerned that Blackstone Group LP’s buyout offer would dismantle the PC maker he founded in 1984, two people close to Michael Dell said on Monday.

The Dell founder thinks that Blackstone’s plans would be inconsistent with his own strategy to reinvest in the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

A Dell spokesperson declined to comment. Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The private equity firm made no mention of asset sales in its preliminary offer published by Dell on Monday. But people familiar with the matter have said that Blackstone has considered a potential sale of Dell’s financial services business as part of its strategy.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.