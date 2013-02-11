FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dell says considered options before deciding to go private
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 11, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Dell says considered options before deciding to go private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dell Inc had considered many strategic options before opting to go private, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The struggling PC maker struck a deal last week with its chief executive officer, Michael Dell, private equity firm Silver Lake and Microsoft Corp to go private in a $24.4 billion deal.

Dell’s largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management Inc, and three other investors have objected to the deal, saying the company is worth a lot more than the agreed upon $13.65 per share offer, Reuters reported on Friday.

The company said on Monday it had retained a management consultant to help assess its “strategic position” and concluded that the proposed all-cash deal was in the best interests of stockholders. (link.reuters.com/buj85t)

Dell said the statement was in response to “certain inquiries” but did not elaborate on the nature of the queries.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.