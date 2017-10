A Dell laptop computer is pictured in New York in this August 26, 2008 file photograph. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Dell Inc DELL.O will report on Thursday fiscal first-quarter earnings below expectations, the Wall Street Journal cited a person briefed on the company’s results as saying.

The world’s No. 3 PC maker planned to report earnings excluding “some expenses” of 20 cents a share, lagging an average estimate for 35 cents, the Journal cited the unidentified person as saying.