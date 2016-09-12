Canadian business software maker OpenText Corp (OTC.TO) said it agreed to buy Dell-EMC's enterprise content division for $1.62 billion to beef up its offerings for large businesses.
Barclays, which acted as a financial adviser, has provided a $1 billion debt commitment for the deal, OpenText said on Monday.
The deal is expected to immediately add to earnings, the company said.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
