Deloitte agrees to pay $11 million for alleged false claims: U.S. Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deloitte Consulting LLP has agreed to pay $11.38 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims under a U.S. government contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Deloitte, a New York-based consulting company, allegedly failed to comply with a price reductions clause in a contract awarded in 2000 by the General Services Administration for information technology services, the department said in a news release.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh