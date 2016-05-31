FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte agrees to pay $11 million for alleged false claims: U.S. Justice Dept.
May 31, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Deloitte agrees to pay $11 million for alleged false claims: U.S. Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deloitte Consulting LLP has agreed to pay $11.38 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims under a U.S. government contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Deloitte, a New York-based consulting company, allegedly failed to comply with a price reductions clause in a contract awarded in 2000 by the General Services Administration for information technology services, the department said in a news release.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

