Deloitte in advanced talks to buy Roland Berger: paper
#Business News
March 26, 2013 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

Deloitte in advanced talks to buy Roland Berger: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deloitte DLTE.UL is in advanced talks to buy Germany’s Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in its Tuesday edition without citing sources.

The paper said Roland Berger Strategy Consultants is said to have informed its 250 partners about the planned sale adding that other accounting firms were also interested in bidding for the German consulting firm.

Roland Berger Strategy Consultants and Deloitte, which is one of the world’s largest accounting firms, were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Alison Birrane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
