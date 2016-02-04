Delphi Automotive's quarterly revenue rises 3 percent

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its Asian, European and North American markets.

Revenue rose to $3.88 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.78 billion a year earlier.

The net income attributable to Delphi fell to $192 million, or 68 cents per share, from $344 million, or $1.16 per share.

Excluding special items, Delphi earned $1.39 per share from continuing operations.

The company reiterated its 2016 financial forecast.