Delphi sales fall in Europe, North America

(Reuters) - Vehicle parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, after adjustments, hurt by lower sales in Europe and North America.

Net income attributable to Delphi fell to $276 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $342 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Delphi earned $1.07 per share.

The company recorded revenue of $4 billion in the quarter ended March 31.