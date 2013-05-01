FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi sales fall in Europe, North America
May 1, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Delphi sales fall in Europe, North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vehicle parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc (DLPH.N) reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, after adjustments, hurt by lower sales in Europe and North America.

Net income attributable to Delphi fell to $276 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $342 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Delphi earned $1.07 per share.

The company recorded revenue of $4 billion in the quarter ended March 31.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

