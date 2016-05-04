FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delphi Automotive narrowly beats Street, sales up 7 percent
May 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Delphi Automotive narrowly beats Street, sales up 7 percent

Bernie Woodall

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew 7 percent on strong vehicle production in all of its global regions, the company said.

Delphi reaffirmed its forecast for 2016 adjusted earnings per share of between $5.80 to $6.10. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.36 per share in the first quarter, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.34 per share.

Net income from continuing operations was $320 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, up from $288 million, or $0.99 per diluted share a year earlier. One-time items included $68 million in restructuring and acquisition costs.

Total net income, including $105 million from discontinued operations, was $425 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared with $209 million, or $0.72 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.7 percent to $4.05 billion, near analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delphi affirmed its full-year revenue forecast of between $16.6 billion and $17 billion.

Last month, Delphi announced that it won an appeal with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and can be considered a British company and would not have to make adjustments to its 2009 and 2010 taxes.

Delphi, once based in Troy, Michigan, was a part of General Motors Co (GM.N) until 1999. It emerged from a four-year bankruptcy in October 2009. Also in 2009, Delphi formed a limited liability partnership in Britain and registered in Gillingham, England.

Delphi shares closed on Tuesday at $73.17, down 14 percent since the start of the year. In the first quarter, Delphi repurchased 5.6 million shares for about $370 million, leaving $137 million remaining in its buyback program. The board last month announced another $1.5 billion in share buybacks after the current authorization is spent.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon

