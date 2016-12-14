Interested in serving Trump, Scaramucci looks to sell SkyBridge
NEW YORK SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund investment firm founded by outspoken industry defender Anthony Scaramucci, is for sale, according to a person familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it had granted final approval to an alliance agreement submitted by Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX).
The decision lets Delta and Aeromexico cooperate with immunity from U.S. antitrust law, and paves the way for the two companies to dominate the second-busiest market for travel to or from the United States.
The department granted tentative approval to the arrangement on Nov. 4.
Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for $1.85 billion.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved this week the planned sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange Inc (CHX) to Chinese investors led by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group, according to U.S. Treasury documents seen by Reuters.