WASHINGTON The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it had granted final approval to an alliance agreement submitted by Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX).

The decision lets Delta and Aeromexico cooperate with immunity from U.S. antitrust law, and paves the way for the two companies to dominate the second-busiest market for travel to or from the United States.

The department granted tentative approval to the arrangement on Nov. 4.

