Los Angeles airport approves Delta terminal plan

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said its $1.9 billion plan to upgrade its terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were approved by the airport on Wednesday.

Under a lease approved by Los Angeles World Airports' Board of Airport Commissioners, the carrier will connect terminals 2 and 3 over the next seven years and relocate there from terminals 5 and 6.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it would make an initial investment of $350 million in the project.