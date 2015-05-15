FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines offers free flights for stranded Amtrak passengers
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 15, 2015 / 11:39 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines offers free flights for stranded Amtrak passengers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Friday that Amtrak customers whose tickets were canceled because of Tuesday’s train crash in Philadelphia can fly between New York and Boston or Washington for free on Delta’s shuttle service for the next four days.

The Atlanta-based airline is adding seats along the Eastern Seaboard in response to the crash by flying more Boeing Co (BA.N) 717s on its shuttle routes, rather than smaller Embraer SA 175 (EMBR3.SA) aircraft. Amtrak customers can contact Delta Reservations to be booked and ticketed, Delta said.

It will not be seeking any compensation from Amtrak, the airline said.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.