Delta no longer plans on 60 Boeing orders due to pilot vote: CEO

A Delta plane sits on a runway prior to takeoff at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York December 25, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) no longer plans to purchase 20 used and 40 new single-aisle aircraft from the Boeing Co (BA.N) now that its pilots rejected a tentative contract proposal, according to Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson.

“Those orders will be canceled,” Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday. Delta earlier said that if pilots approved the deal, it would place orders for the aircraft so it can replace other planes scheduled to retire through 2019. Boeing had been trying to finalize an agreement to sell the jets to Delta for months.