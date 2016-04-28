Bombardier jet order does not change Ottawa's stance on aid: source

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A big order by Delta Airlines Inc (DAL.N) for Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) jets does not change the Canadian government’s stance on whether to meet the plane maker’s request for financial aid, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Canadian government’s focus has always been on the long-term viability of the Quebec-based company and Canada’s aerospace sector, not on a single deal, said the source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Bombardier wants $1 billion in federal aid to help support its new CSeries jet. Sources say the two sides are far apart on matters such as corporate governance and the extent of Ottawa’s involvement in running the company.

“It’s always been about the long term, not six months to six months, or one deal or another ... a single deal does not a company make or break,” the source said.

“Everyone understands ... the stakes are the same in terms of long-term viability of the company and long-term viability of the sector.”

Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said earlier on Thursday that the Quebec-based company had not yet found the right elements for a deal with Ottawa but remained hopeful it could come to an agreement.

Bellemare spoke after Delta announced an order for 75 CS100 planes, worth an estimated $5.6 billion based on the list price, the first from a major U.S. airline for the CSeries jet.

Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who is in charge of the Bombardier matter, congratulated the company in a statement and said talks on aid were continuing. He gave no details.

Ottawa and Bombardier are committed to ensuring that any aid deal would comply with World Trade Organization restrictions on subsidies, the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Brazilian plane maker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) has already expressed concern about a separate $1 billion aid deal that the Canadian province of Quebec struck with Bombardier last year.