Delta Air Lines sees smaller unit revenue decline in fourth quarter
Harvey aftermath

Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Politics

Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
World

Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
January 5, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines sees smaller unit revenue decline in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc, the third-largest U.S. carrier, on Tuesday said it expected unit revenues for the just-ended fourth quarter were slightly better than it forecast last month.

Delta said passenger revenue per available seat mile, which compares ticket sales to flight capacity, fell about 1.5 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, compared to a forecast three weeks ago of a decline around 2 percent. A strong U.S. dollar has lowered the value of foreign sales in dollar terms, driving 2 percentage points of the decline, Delta said.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
