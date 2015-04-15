Delta Air Lines expects refinery to make about $80 million this quarter: CFO

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc expects its subsidiary Monroe Energy to make about $80 million in the second quarter as North American consumption remains high, its Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Wednesday during the company’s earnings call.

The Philadelphia-area refinery earned $86 million this quarter, up from a loss of $41 million a year earlier.

“The improvement was... driven by an increase in North American consumption, a continued favorable crack spread environment and increased throughput,” Jacobson said.

Delta forecast about $650 million in fuel hedge losses in the second quarter and an average fuel price of $2.35 to $2.40 per gallon, he said. The Atlanta-based carrier expects to pay on average between $2.00 and $2.05 per gallon for fuel in second part of the year.