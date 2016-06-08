Delta Air Lines sees second-quarter profit margin near lower end of guidance: CFO

Delta airline name tags are seen at Delta terminal in JFK Airport in New York, July 30, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, expects two key second-quarter financial measures will be at the weaker end of its prior forecast, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Delta expects an operating profit margin near 21 percent compared with its prior outlook of 21 percent to 23 percent, with passenger unit revenue down around 4.5 percent from a year ago, CFO Paul Jacobson said. It previously expected that measure would drop between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent.

Jacobson said that while vacationers continue to book travel and corporate demand is “hanging in there,” ticket prices close to the departure date are substantially lower than where they were a year ago, and one of Delta’s highest costs - jet fuel - has started to rise.

JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said investors were bracing for higher fuel costs.

“Spot jet fuel has ascended roughly (25 cents per gallon) since the time of Delta’s guide,” Baker said in a research note. “Given these realities, a diminished guide struck us as largely inevitable.”

Delta shares were down less than 1 percent in early afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.