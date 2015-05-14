FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta Air Lines expects choppy unit revenue this quarter: CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 14, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines expects choppy unit revenue this quarter: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers wait their turn to be served in a line at the Delta airlines office in Caracas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) expects to see some “choppiness” in its monthly revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to planes’ carrying capacity, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Thursday during a transportation conference that was webcast.

The Atlanta-based carrier expects unit revenue to be “a little worse” in May than in April, when it dropped 3.5 percent from the year prior, Jacobson said. However, he said he expects June unit revenue to be “substantially better” as the carrier sees stronger U.S. domestic demand this summer.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.