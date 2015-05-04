FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air Lines reports April passenger unit revenue drop
May 4, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Delta Air Lines reports April passenger unit revenue drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers wait their turn to be served in a line at the Delta airlines office in Caracas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reported a drop in passenger unit revenue for April as lower surcharges abroad and the falling value of foreign currency in U.S. dollar terms offset stable domestic unit revenues.

The Atlanta-based carrier said April passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane’s carrying capacity, fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier. Delta has said that it expects its quarterly PRASM to fall between 2 percent and 4 percent.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

