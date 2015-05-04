Delta Air Lines reports April passenger unit revenue drop

Customers wait their turn to be served in a line at the Delta airlines office in Caracas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reported a drop in passenger unit revenue for April as lower surcharges abroad and the falling value of foreign currency in U.S. dollar terms offset stable domestic unit revenues.

The Atlanta-based carrier said April passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane’s carrying capacity, fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier. Delta has said that it expects its quarterly PRASM to fall between 2 percent and 4 percent.