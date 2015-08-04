Delta Air Lines saw unit revenue drop in July

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Tuesday that passenger unit revenue fell in July compared to a year earlier as the strong U.S. dollar, lower surcharges abroad and excess seats on flights from some U.S. cities weighed down sales relative to capacity.

The Atlanta-based carrier said passenger unit revenue fell 3 percent in the month. It forecast last month that the closely watched metric, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, will decline between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for the entire quarter. Delta has said that unit revenue would decline more in August than in July and September.