Delta's pilots union seeks big wage hike as profits surge: Bbg

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013. Picture taken September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The union representing Delta Air Lines Inc’s pilots is seeking a wage hike of about 40 percent compounded over three years as the carrier’s profits surge, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from the Air Line Pilots Association.

The union is taking a more aggressive stance in negotiations with the Atlanta-based airline after two-thirds of the pilots previously rejected a deal for a 22 percent wage hike over three years, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1kx1LCH)

Delta’s pilots would probably top the U.S. industry’s wage scale if they get the raise they want, Bloomberg said.

The carrier’s pilots have taken several pay cuts since the early 2000s resulting from terrorist attacks and losses from bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg said.

Delta and the union were not immediately available for comments.