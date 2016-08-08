FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta says Atlanta power outage triggered computer system freeze
#Business News
August 8, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

Delta says Atlanta power outage triggered computer system freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passenger talks on her phone at a Delta Airlines gate a day before the annual Thanksgiving Day holiday at the Salt Lake City international airport, in Salt Lake City, Utah November 21, 2012.George Frey/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A widespread computer problem that hit Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Monday was caused by a power outage in Atlanta, the airline said in a statement.

The outage meant flights worldwide were being delayed and airport screens and Delta's website were not showing updated flight status information.

"A power outage in Atlanta, which began at 2:38 a.m. ET (0638 GMT), has impacted Delta computer systems and operations worldwide, resulting in flight delays and cancellations today," Delta said.

"Delta's information technology team is working to resolve the problem," it said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
