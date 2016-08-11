FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta cancels 25 flights, some due to bad weather
#Business News
August 11, 2016 / 1:53 PM / a year ago

Delta cancels 25 flights, some due to bad weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Delta baggage area of the terminal is empty after Delta Air Lines' computer systems crashed on Monday, grounding flights around the globe, at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 8, 2016.Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said it had canceled about 25 flights on Thursday as operations return to normal following a power outage on Monday that hit its computer systems, leading to cancellation of nearly 2,000 flights.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said some cancellations were due to bad weather. (bit.ly/2aJfUZn)

A small fire at its computer center was partly to blame for the network failure, Bloomberg reported.

A company spokesman confirmed that "there was evidence of fire," but added that he was not aware of any fire dept response.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva

