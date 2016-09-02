FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Delta Air says outage hurt August revenue by about $100 million
#Business News
September 2, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

Delta Air says outage hurt August revenue by about $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Delta jetliner (bottom) is de-iced while a US Airways jet takes off at Reagan National Airport in Washington January 3, 2014.Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said its revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an outage that led to the cancellation of 2,300 flights over three days.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), a key measure of an airline's performance that measures sales against flight capacity, declined 9.5 percent in August from a year earlier, its biggest drop in nine months. [nPn9p2d6Ra]

Excluding the impact of the outage, Delta's unit revenue was below expectations, J.P.Morgan's Jamie Baker wrote in a note.

Baker said he expects Delta to cut its third-quarter operating margin to at least 17-19 percent from its current forecast of 19-21 percent.

The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said last month a power outage hit its computer systems, leading to the flight cancellations. [nL3N1AR3TH]

Delta in July forecast a drop of 4-6 percent in PRASM for the third quarter ending September. [nL1N1A00B2]

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
