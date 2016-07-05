FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delta Air Lines lowers profit margin forecast due to fuel hedges
July 5, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Delta Air Lines lowers profit margin forecast due to fuel hedges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah in this September 28, 2013 file photo.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Tuesday said it expects a smaller profit margin for the just-ended second quarter because it settled fuel hedges early, and it lowered guidance slightly for passenger unit revenue.

Delta, the No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said settling the hedges increased its fuel cost by about $450 million for the quarter, lowering its operating profit margin to about 17 percent from a prior forecast of around 21 percent. Atlanta-based Delta also said passenger unit revenue fell about 5 percent in the quarter from a year ago, compared with earlier guidance of a drop around 4.5 percent, because tickets purchased near departure dates were cheaper.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
