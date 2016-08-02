Delta Air on track to halt unit revenue drop by year-end or early 2017: CNBC

Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013.

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is on track to halt its months-long decline in unit revenue and increase the measure by the end of 2016 or the first part of next year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.

Delta said earlier on Tuesday that passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, fell 7 percent in July, pushing the stock of the No. 2 U.S. airline by traffic down nearly 8 percent. Delta had previously said it is committed to turning around the closely watched measure this year.

"Fares are down about 5 to 10 percent. Consumers deserve some level of price participation as fuel prices have fallen," Bastian said.