Delta, Southwest outlooks lift U.S. airline stocks

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has lowered its operating profit margin forecast for the third quarter after a power outage in August forced it to cancel 2,300 flights over a three-day period, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expected a margin of between 18 percent and 19 percent, compared with a prior outlook of 19 percent to 21 percent. The outage and efforts that followed reduced the airline's quarterly pretax income by $150 million, the company said.

