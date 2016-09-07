Delta, Southwest outlooks lift U.S. airline stocks

Delta Air says outage hurt August revenue by about $100 million
Delta Air Lines Inc said its revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an outage that led to the cancellation of 2,300 flights over three days.
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has lowered its operating profit margin forecast for the third quarter after a power outage in August forced it to cancel 2,300 flights over a three-day period, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it expected a margin of between 18 percent and 19 percent, compared with a prior outlook of 19 percent to 21 percent. The outage and efforts that followed reduced the airline's quarterly pretax income by $150 million, the company said.
