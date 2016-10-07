Wall Street lower after jobs data keeps rate hike on track
U.S. stocks fell on Friday after weaker-than-expected September jobs report had little effect on the prospects of an interest rate hike by the year end.
NEW YORK Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) this year carried the most passengers in a summer ever, despite a computer outage in August, Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said on Friday.
"We had the strongest summer in our history," Bastian said at an event in New York, adding that three days in July "set all-time records in terms of volume of traffic and volume of passenger flows."
Bastian's comments come after Delta reported declines during the summer months in unit revenue, which tallies the amount of passenger revenue per available seat-mile.
Bastian said traffic was up because fares were about 6 percent lower than last year, which meant revenue per passenger was down. But the airline's profit margins were "still strong," he said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)
U.S. stocks fell on Friday after weaker-than-expected September jobs report had little effect on the prospects of an interest rate hike by the year end.
DETROIT Volkswagen AG is recalling about 281,500 Volkswagen and Audi brand vehicles in the United States in three separate recalls, each due to fuel leaks but with different causes, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
Video streaming service Netflix Inc's Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the likelihood of the company entering the Chinese market "doesn't look good".