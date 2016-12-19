A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Monday it would end its codeshare agreement with Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N) as the latter would focus on its merger with Virgin America Inc VA.O.

Delta said the sales of flights under DL- and AS-coded flight numbers flown on Delta and Alaska aircraft respectively would cease, effective May 1.

Customers would no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta miles or mileage plan miles on flights operated by the other carrier.

Delta and Alaska codeshare on only a small number of flights as Delta's growth in Seattle has reduced the need for codeshare flying, the company said.

Alaska Air recently closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America to become the fifth largest U.S. carrier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)