Louisiana man fined $600 after drunken fight with wife aboard flight

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (Reuters) - A judge in the Cayman Islands fined a Louisiana man $600 on Tuesday for forcing a Delta Air Lines flight to make an emergency landing after he got into a drunken argument with his wife aboard the plane on their anniversary.

Michael Foret, 33, was escorted from a Delta Air Lines plane by police when it landed in the Cayman Islands on Sunday night. The flight was traveling from Atlanta en route to Costa Rica.

His wife remained aboard the plane and continued traveling to San Jose, Costa Rica, police said.

On Tuesday, Foret, who had been held in police custody, appeared before a Cayman Islands judge, his lawyer, Ben Tonner, said. Foret was fined for disruptive behavior aboard a commercial flight, he said.

It was the second time in recent weeks that Delta reportedly performed an emergency landing because of drunken behavior by a passenger.

A Delta flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City on February 7 was diverted due to an unruly female passenger who was described by officials as intoxicated.