Shareholders approve Delta Lloyd rights issue

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd DLL.AS won approval on Wednesday for a 650 million euro ($719 million) rights issue, against the wishes of its largest shareholder and putting an end to uncertainty over its capital position.

Delta Lloyd said it needed the money to comply with Europe’s new Solvency II regulatory regime.

Though many shareholders lobbied against the issue, in the end the vote was carried after investors representing 77 percent of the shares agreed to the plan at an extraordinary meeting in Amsterdam.

Highfields Capital, the company’s largest investor with a near 10 percent stake, had fought bitterly against the proposal. It said in a statement that it was “outraged” at a deal Delta Lloyd announced just before the meeting started.

Under the agreement, Taiwan’s Fubon Capital (2881.TW) will boost its stake from 7 percent to as much as 20 percent by purchasing shares on the open market, and expects to take a seat on the supervisory board. In return Fubon supported the rights issue.

As recently as Monday, Fubon had been one of the group of shareholders opposed to the share issue, arguing it was unnecessarily large.

News of the deal with Fubon sent Delta’s shares 14 percent higher to close at 6.05 euros, before the outcome of the vote was known.

Highfields Capital’s lawyer Gerjanne te Winkel argued at the meeting that the rights issue was unnecessary, given the company’s 131 percent solvency ratio was close to its target range of 140-180 percent.

Under Solvency II, a ratio of 100 percent represents sufficient capitalisation to weather an extreme economic downturn, according to regulators.

Delta Lloyd CEO Hans van de Noordaa told shareholders, who had seen the stock lose two-thirds of its value since he took office last year, that they were “unfortunately” victims of new capital rules.

He warned that the company was “running a large risk” at its current solvency levels and said it would be “irresponsible” not to issue shares.

The Dutch central bank (DNB), seen as Europe’s toughest in enforcing Solvency II rules, said last week it supported the issue and Delta Lloyd needed to improve its capital position.

The head of the Netherlands’ independent shareholder association VEB Errol Keyner said he reluctantly supported the issue, because it would be folly to flout regulator’s wishes.