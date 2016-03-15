Norges bank votes in favor of Delta Lloyd rights issue

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Norges Bank, the second largest shareholder in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd DLL.AS, declared on Tuesday its support for the company’s proposed 650 million-euro ($722 million) rights issue.

Shareholders are due to vote at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday on whether to approve the cash call, which some argue is unnecessary. Delta Lloyd says it needs fresh capital to meet new European solvency rules.

Norges, with its 7.23 percent stake, joins Dutch investor John de Mol, with 5.24 percent, in favor of the issue.

Investors Highfields Capital, with just under 10 percent, and Fubon, with more than 7 percent, are both opposed. The two groups’ attempt to block the meeting was rejected by a Dutch court on Monday.

Norges spokeswoman Marthe Skaar said in an emailed statement that Norges had already submitted its vote in favor, and “we...subsequently plan to take up our rights in the issue.”

Highfields and Fubon argue that Delta Lloyd’s solvency ratio of 131 percent is already sufficient, and the insurer could restore it to a target range of 140-180 percent by selling assets or restricting dividends, rather than the highly dilutive issue.

The Netherlands’ central bank, the DNB, has said it is in Delta Lloyd’s best interests to strengthen its capital.

The Dutch small shareholders union VEB says it supports the issue “reluctantly”, as the company must maintain the capital buffers the DNB requires.