October 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Delta Air third-quarter profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on Wednesday turned in a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue growth slowed from the year earlier.

Net income came to $1.05 billion, or $1.23 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $549 million, or 65 cents a share, a year earlier.

Results included special items, such as a $440 million gain tied to fuel hedges that together added up to a $279 million gain.

Excluding items, profit was 90 cents a share, compared with 91 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $9.92 billion, but missed the consensus analyst view of $9.96 billion. A year earlier, revenue rose 10 percent.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
