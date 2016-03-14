Dutch court rejects bid to block Delta Lloyd capital plan

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch business court on Monday rejected an unusual request from two major Delta Lloyd investors to block a shareholder meeting at which the insurer will seek approval for a 650 million euro ($723 million) share sale.

U.S. investor Highfields Capital and Taiwan’s Fubon, representing more than 17 percent of Delta Lloyd’s shares, had told the Amsterdam Enterprise Court that the proposed issue was unnecessary and that Delta Lloyd had provided late and inadequate information to shareholders.

A lawyer representing Fubon had recommended postponing the vote until the next scheduled shareholders meeting on May 19, but the court dismissed that request.

Presiding Judge Gijs Makkink of the Amsterdam Enterprise Court said it had not been shown that Delta Lloyd provided information too late, or misinformed shareholders.

“There were insufficient grounds to impose the measures sought, to block a vote at the shareholders’ meeting on March 16,” Makkink said, reading a summary of the decision.

Delta Lloyd Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa had argued that the company had carefully weighed the position of shareholders and concluded that the share issue was needed to shore up its capital reserves under Europe’s new insurance industry capital regime, known as Solvency II.

“It is a clear and positive ruling, which is in the interests of all of Delta Lloyd’s stakeholders,” Noordaa said.

“The shareholders meeting is the appropriate forum to discuss the merits of and decide on the proposed rights issue,” he added in reaction to the court ruling.

Highfields and Fubon, which have lost heavily on their stakes in the insurer, were seeking a rare legal intervention in the corporate process.

“Today’s hearing demonstrated how Delta Lloyd management continues to make shifting, inconsistent and vague justifications for a rights offer that provides management with an excessive capital cushion at the expense of shareholders,” Highfields said in a statement.

Delta Lloyd raised 338 million euros a year ago.

The company, whose shares have lost two-thirds of their value over solvency concerns in the past year, reported a Solvency II ratio of 131 percent at the end of 2015 -- slightly below the company’s target range of 140-180 percent.

Under Solvency II, a solvency ratio of 100 percent signals the ability to pay all claims, even in an unusually severe economic downturn that may occur once in 200 years.

The Dutch central bank has said that Delta Lloyd needs the capital, while the Dutch small shareholders’ association VEB has said the share sale is needed to meet regulatory demands.