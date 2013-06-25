FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand Media's shares lose 20 percent on concerns of Google reliance
#Global Markets
June 25, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Demand Media's shares lose 20 percent on concerns of Google reliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Demand Media Inc DMD.N plunged 20 percent in Tuesday morning trading after the company trimmed its second-quarter revenue forecast and withdrew its 2013 estimates, prompting two researchers to downgrade the company’s stock.

Demand Media on Monday lowered its second-quarter forecast, blaming a reduction in search engine referral traffic and it announced the acquisition of an e-commerce platform Society6.

Demand Media, which owns websites eHow, Livestrong and Cracked, has been dogged in recent years by the changes Google (GOOG.O) made to its search engine algorithm. It depends on high search results for its content for advertising revenue.

Demand relies heavily on Google for traffic. About 40 percent of its first-quarter revenue was derived from advertising agreements with Google.

“Google’s algorithm change is having a greater impact than previously expected,” wrote Stifel, Nicolaus analyst Jordan Rohan, who downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy.” “Demand is again at the mercy of Google’s indexing.”

Demand Media is actively shifting its business model toward subscription and e-commerce revenue and said it plans to spin out its registrar business.

“Unfortunately, these positives may be overwhelmed in the near term by the traffic issues with Google,” wrote Patrick Walravens, an analyst with JMP Securities, which downgraded the stock to “market perform,” from “market outperform.”

Shares of Demand Media were down 24 percent at $6.23 in morning trading.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
