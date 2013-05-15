FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to rule on Master Blenders coffee deal by June 19
May 15, 2013 / 8:55 AM / in 4 years

EU to rule on Master Blenders coffee deal by June 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Packets of Douwe Egberts coffee are seen at a supermarket in Amsterdam April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators do not see any competition issues regarding a 7.5-billion-euro ($9.73 billion) offer by German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) for the Dutch owner of Douwe Egberts coffee and will decide on the deal by June 19.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it was assessing the deal under its simplified procedure, a step that does not involve an extensive market investigation and is used for mergers that are unlikely to raise competition concerns.

JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, clinched the deal to buy D.E. Master Blenders 1753 DEMB.AS last month to boost its hot drinks business.

D.E. Master Blenders also owns Pickwick tea.

($1 = 0.7705 euros)

(Corrects deadline for decision in paragraph 1, headline)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

