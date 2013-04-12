FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JAB chairman confident about bid for Dutch coffee maker
April 12, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

JAB chairman confident about bid for Dutch coffee maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - German investor Joh A Benckiser is confident about its bid for coffee maker D.E Master Blenders 1753, given the unlikelihood of any rival bids.

No other interested parties have contacted the Netherlands-based maker of Douwe Egberts coffee over the last several weeks, JAB Chairman Bart Becht said on Friday in an interview.

Becht, whose group also bought Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Caribou Coffee Co, also said he is very excited about coffee and plans to build JAB into a global player through organic growth and more acquisitions.

In addition, Peet’s plans to launch a single-serve coffee cup compatible with the Keurig system made by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, Becht said.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry

